Covid has not impacted delivery schedules: Mindtree

Mid-tier IT services’ company Mindtree has said there has been no immediate impact on its delivery deadline as the second wave of Covid-19 grips the country.

The company’s Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Dayapatra Nevatia told BusinessLine that “there is a significant challenge that we have in India because of the second wave of coronavirus but on the clients’ side we do not see any impact as of now.”

Nevatia, a former Accenture managing director and director of delivery for advanced technology centre in India, said the company has been working on strengthening its delivery models, client engagement models and “now we are in a very good shape in terms of how we deliver remotely to our clients. We have not missed a single delivery deadline. We have not had a single dollar of billing loss on account of remote working.”

Nevatia admitted that the second wave is expected to delay people resuming work from office. The company had decided in March that work from home for its employees will continue till June-end and, in all likelihood, will be extended further.

“We believe that technology is what is going to lead the recovery this time around and tech spending is going to be very, very resilient, not only near term, but even the medium term,” Nevatia explained. He pointed out that digital adoption across industries moved from 5 per cent to 16 per cent a decade after the global financial crisis. However, in the last year alone, it moved to 35-40 per cent. So, looking at the pace at which it is getting accelerated, digital is going to account for almost 80-85 per cent of incremental spending that the clients are doing, he said.

Strong order book

The Mindtree COO said the order book of $1.4 billion is also the highest-ever for the company and has grown 12 per cent compared with the previous year.