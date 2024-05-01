Hyderabad

Homegrown datacentre company CtrlS Datacenter Ltd has partly transitioned its Noida Datacenter -- DC1 --The solar facility will help the datacentre meet 60 per cent of its annual energy requirements.

“We will extend renewable energy credits to all customers hosted within this facility,” a CtrlS statement said on Wednesday.

“We are targeting to achieve Net Zero by 2030. The new solar facility is expected to generate 100GWh of electricity over its lifetime, offsetting 94,640 tonnes of CO2 emissions. This environmental impact is equivalent to planting 1,89,281 trees,” Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, said.

To achieve its Net Zero goals by 2030, the company is investing on solar power capacities at its locations in India.

The 17-year-old company has 15 datacenters across eight key markets.