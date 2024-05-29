CtrlS Datacenters Ltd has opened its third data centre at IT hub Gachibowli in Hyderabad. The 1.34-lakh sq ft facility, which was inaugurated by Bombay Stock Exchange Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sudararaman Ramamurthy, comes with an IT load capacity of 13 MW and houses about 1,300 racks.

The homegrown data centre company invested ₹500 crore to build the six-floor facility. The LEED Platinum-rated facility is AI-ready with advanced cooling technologies and compliant with seismic zone 2 standards, according to Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters.

“With access to cloud-connect services from Google, Oracle, Azure and AWS via CtrlS Cloud Connect, CtrlS Datacenters is the first and only Google Cloud Partner Interconnect provider in Hyderabad,” he said.

“Data centres have become a part and parcel of most fintech companies today. They are important to help the industry grow further. Particularly from a stock exchange perspective, data centres have become very important,” Ramamurthy said.

The company has 15 data centres with aggregate capacity of 250 MW in tier-1 markets such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Noida, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The company said it plans to increase the aggregate capacity to 600 MW by 2029.

