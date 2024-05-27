PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) with a vision to build a ‘Bharat Multi-Modal Mobility Stack’ (BM3S).

The Mobility and Intelligent Transportation (MInT) initiative aims to build a global digital mobility infrastructure that can help promote sustainable, smart, and energy efficient transportation solution that are aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Industry, government and academia will co-create such solutions.

Among other areas, BM3S will work on technological advancements in areas of electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and intelligent transportation systems. It aims to integrate data streams, payment systems, vehicle technologies, and digital twin models.

“As experts in the field of control, PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP, with its wide experience and exposure to several industries, will contribute to establishing right process and controls during the development of BM3S,” says S Santhanakrishnan, Chairman, PKR Sridhar & Santhanam LLP, said in a statement.

Manu Santhanam, Dean, Industrial Consulting and Sponsored Research, IIT Madras said, “IIT Madras is committed to bringing about technological innovations through translational research. We have multiple centres working in the area of mobility and digital technologies. The MInT collaborative and this partnership with PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP, an Indian multinational firm, will help accelerate mobility research to practice.