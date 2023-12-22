Hyderabad-based CtrlS Datacentres will set up a greenfield datacentre with an investment of ₹250 crore at GIFT City in Gujarat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted the ground-breaking ceremony of this datacentre christened as “Gandhinagar 1 Data Centre”. This Rated-4 data centre is expected to be commissioned by 2025, said Anil Nama, CIO of CtrlS Datacentres. The investment is expected to spread over multiple phases and expected to create 1,000 direct and indirect jobs which includes those created by the clients of the company.

CtrlS Datacentres currently operates 12 data centres across seven cities. The company has taken up one acre of land in GIFT City to set up the data centre. “We are yet to decide on the size of the data centre,” said Siddarth Chennareddy, VP, Global Expansions and Strategy of Corporate of the company. The company will be setting up five more data centres in 2024 which includes one in Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad,.

“The equipment in data centres contains copper and so we need a clean environment. During our recce we found the atmosphere in and around GIFT City conducive and free of industries. It also a firefighting infrastructure and has zero flood history. There are also multiple telecom providers in GIFT City,” said Nama while explaining the reasons for selecting GIFT City for setting up the data centre.

The company will extend its group company Cloud4C’s managed services to give an edge to.financial institutions operating in GIFT City.

