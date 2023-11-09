CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, signed an MoU with the Uttarakhand government to invest ₹250 crore to set up a greenfield Edge datacenter in the State of 10 MW capacity in the next 8-10 years.

The company proposed Rated-4 datacenter in Uttarakhand will offer colocation, managed services, and cloud services to host mission-critical workloads. The Edge facility will support Industry 4.0 and latency dependent applications.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters said, “The State of Uttarakhand is a fast-growing economic region in India, making it a strategic location for CtrlS Datacenters’ ongoing expansion. We are excited to bring our proven expertise of serving mission-critical businesses over the past 15 years to the state of Uttarakhand.”

Job Generation

CtrlS’ datacenter will be embedded into a larger digital ecosystem of the state, enabling the growth of data, infrastructure, and technology-driven businesses around our facility. We expect our proposed datacenter to facilitate an influx of direct and indirect investments to the tune of ₹2,500 crore and generate around 1,000 jobs, he added.

The company is on the path to create a series of Edge datacenters in India, across tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The company currently operates such facilities in Lucknow and Patna. The plan is to set up 21 Edge datacenters in the coming years.

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, which began its operations in 2007, operates 12 datacenters across seven key markets and will begin operation of three new datacenters in 2023. The company is embracing renewable energy for a sustainable future. CtrlS Datacenters has announced its plans to explore new overseas markets in Southeast Asia and Middle East.

