Cyberpark Kozhikode grows exponentially in 4 years

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Cyberpark Kozhikode has added 107 companies in four years. This government-owned IT hub for northern Kerala now houses 113 firms as against six in the 2017-18 fiscal.
As of this week, Cyberpark has allotted space to 56 companies. Of this, 44 are operational. Space has been allotted to 12 more companies, who will commence operations after SEZ approval in the pivotal Sahya building of the 45-acre campus.
In addition, 47 companies are functioning from App Incubation Hub in Mobile 10x. Of these, 22 are start-ups (less than two years). Another 25 have availed co-working spaces. Cyberpark had only 4 companies functional in 2017 before Sahya building commenced operations. Now, the total strength now has gone up to 113.
The story of growth can also be seen when one looks at the area leased, number of employees and software exports over the last four years. The area under lease has gone up from 8 per cent in 2017-18 to 73 per cent in 2020-21. The number of employees grew from 107 to over 850 during the same period.
Software exports marked an increase of nearly 390 per cent from ₹3,01,71,390 in 2017-18 to ₹14,76,10,856 in 2019-20.
Senior officials attribute the feat mainly to a strategic approach that is tuned to the market demand and potential. Leveraging the demand from start-ups and smaller IT and ITeS companies has been the core strategy, as small companies are busy optimising their cost without impacting service deliverables.
The IT hub also initiated conversion of a basement space measuring around 50,000 sq ft into a fully-fitted-out smart business centre. It can accommodate 31 companies, starting from 500 sq ft to 2,500 sq ft with seaters ranging from a minimum of 10 to 70. These will be ready by end of the current financial year.
Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT) President Harris P T said: “Covid-19 has opened huge opportunities for IT sector, as experienced and talented resources can be recruited from anywhere. The facility to work from home affords offices to go for smaller working space.”
