CyberProof's Security Operations Centre gets CREST accreditation

The Security Operations Centre (SOC) of CyberProof Inc., part of digital transformation solutions provider UST, has been awarded accreditation from CREST, an internationally recognised certification and accreditation body in the information security sector.

CREST Member companies undergo regular and stringent assessment, whilst CREST certified individuals undertake rigorous examinations to demonstrate highest levels of knowledge, skill and competence. To ensure currency of knowledge in fast changing technical security environment, the certification process is repeated every three years.

SeeMo, CyberProof's virtual analyst, automates and accelerates cyber operations by learning and adapting from endless sources of data and responds to requests by providing context and actionable information. This allows stakeholders to prioritise most urgent incidents and proactively identify and respond to potential threats.

Security, service management

CyberProof’s services are managed and delivered through a strict, process-driven methodology, a company spokesman said here. Grant of CREST SOC certification is a reflection of CyberProof’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality in security and service management, he added.

CREST provides an independent, verifiable third-party assessment of the security testing business, assuring security buyers by providing a clear indication of a company’s quality and technical capabilities. Its SOC accreditation requires on-site inspections and an in-depth application process.

SOC in Thiruvananthapuram

As part of the review process, CyberProof was required by CREST to submit policies, processes, and procedures related to service provisions. The CyberProof SOC in Thiruvananthapuram underwent a demanding on-site assessment, with CREST evaluating the SOC’s overall service performance, threat investigation and analysis capabilities, data protection, operational resilience, and the use of technology and intelligence to identify attacks.

CyberProof had been ranked as a “Leader” in the Forrester Wave for Midsized Managed Security Services Providers. It first became a member of CREST in 2020, when the company received the Pentest accreditation.

Smarter SOC concept

Yuval Wollman, President, CyberProof, and Chief Cyber Officer, UST, said that the certification is a milestone that shows its team’s dedication to the highest standards of excellence. "CyberProof creates a ‘Smarter SOC’ by providing the fastest possible detection and response, and the CREST recognition demonstrates that we provide our customers with robust, state-of-the-art services.”

Ian Glover, President, CREST, said that an experienced and effective SOC plays a critical role in underpinning an organisation’s incident detection and response capabilities in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

“CREST SOC Accreditation provides independent validation that is recognised and trusted globally, putting CyberProof in a strong position to take advantage of the growing demand for high-quality managed SOC services," he added.