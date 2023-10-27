Technology major IBM sees cybersecurity as a hyper-growth area in India with security investments continuously increasing in the region, said Geeta Gurnani, IBM Technology CTO and Technical Sales Leader, IBM India and South Asia. The company also believes that the introduction of the DPDP Act will accelerate the adoption of security solutions.

“Cybersecurity is a top priority for enterprises and has transcended from being an IT conversation to an enterprise-level boardroom conversation because one small breach can take an entire organisation for a ride. With this we are seeing cybersecurity investments continuing to increase in the region,” Gurnani told businessline.

The prominence of cybersecurity has been increasing as enterprises are on their transformation journeys to be digital-first and in the process are adopting multiple newer technologies. Further, the advent of generative AI has resulted in the use of AI and automation to make cyber attacks efficient and faster, which is also triggering the need for attention to security.

The emphasis on data protection that the recent Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) enforces will be a significant accelerator for the adoption of security services. Gurnani explains that enterprises are currently dealing with multiple challenges of cloud breach, shadow data, and data scattered across infrastructures. In the context of the DPDP Act, organisations will now make efforts to understand the data life cycle and tackle data blindness, define DPDP processes and controls, and look at automating data protection and remediation.

Also read: IBM exploring GenAI applicability to diverse models

In India, IBM invested in cybersecurity operations with the opening of a Security Command Center in Bengaluru. “India has always been at the forefront from a technology adoption standpoint and we have made these deliberated investments in the Bangalore facility. With the facilities that Cyber Range offers, we are helping big enterprises who want to understand if they are attacked, and what is their level of readiness. The response from customers has been extremely positive,” Gurnani said.