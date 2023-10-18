Technology giant IBM on Wednesday has signed three memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in areas of semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

With this, both IBM and MeitY aim to collaborate to advance and accelerate AI, semiconductor and quantum innovation in India. The move assumes significance as India is taking decisive steps to position itself in cutting-edge new technologies.

“These are technologies that will shape the future of tech, represents tremendous opportunities for academic, startup and innovation ecosystem, as also the broader opportunity of creating global standard talent,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said at a briefing here.

Knowledge partner

IBM would be a knowledge partner of India Semi-Conductor Mission (ISM) for establishing a semiconductor research centre. The broad scope of work would include research and development (R&D), skills development and archetypal chip design.

“Skilling, clearly is a very important component in any kind of technological innovation that take place and promote innovation, in semiconductor technology such as advance packaging, heterogeneous integration and advance chip design technology using modernised tools,” Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia, said.