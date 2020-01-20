Cyient names new VP for sales

Cyient has announced the appointment of Denise Millard as Vice-President (Sales) for its Aerospace and Defense (A&D) business unit. In this role, Denise will be responsible for accelerating sales in the North American market.

Having been in the aerospace industry for more than 20 years, Millard brings with her a combination of leadership, extensive sales and business development experience, and global go-to-market expertise, a press release from the Hyderabad-based company said.

This experience will be key in contributing to the advancement of Cyient’s strategy to deliver innovative engineering and digital technology-led service, product, and solutions offerings to customers, it added.

Previously, Denise was Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Esterline Control and Communication Systems (ECCS).