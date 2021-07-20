Cyient upgrades SaaS solution

Cyient, an engineering and digital technology solutions company, has upgraded its software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solution and decision support platform.

CyiOPS, the updated version of the Outage Planning, Scheduling and Visualisation solution, will continue to be powered by Microsoft Azure.

Improving transparency

It comes with a newly-developed functionality with a focus on the Distributed Energy Resource (DER) users’ requirement.

BrowserStack becomes the highest valued SaaS unicorn from India

“We leverage Microsoft technologies to address challenges faced by the utility industry. The latest enhancements in CyiOPS will offer customers a spatial view to quickly identify sites that have a current or planned outage,” a Cyient statement said on Tuesday.

Indian SaaS has potential to create $1 trillion in value: Report

“Moreover, the solution will offer easy and simple integration with DER systems through secure APIs. This will enable users to manage their site details, update contact information, and even request an outage on the distribution network,” it said.

The solution will improve transparency in communicating planned outages and will help reduce outage costs that can affect operational budgets, it said.