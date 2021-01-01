Data privacy: About 64,000 jobs on offer to cyber security professionals, says report

Cyber security professionals seem to be in huge demand in the country. As many as 64,000 cyber security jobs are on offer in different companies.

An estimate by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), which is an association of the cyber security ecosystem players, of open positions found that about 53,000 job positions are on offer in cyber security services space.

“Of the 64,000 open positions, about 11,000 are for cyber security product developers,” Rama Vedashree, Chief Executive Officer of DSCI, told BusinessLine.

“These are the numbers that we gathered from open announcements seeking applications by various companies and organisations. The demand could be more,” she said.

The DSCI said that the cyber security industry employed around 1.30-2 lakh people in 2020 as against 1.10 lakh in 2019.

The DSCI said this niche space is expected to have 10 lakh employees by 2025. With digital payments, transactions and need for work-from-home the current need, the DSCI expects the demand for cyber security products and services to rise.

This, in turn, would significantly improve the demand for human resources to take care of the load.

“The growing popularity of connected devices, bring your own device (BYOD), and IoT technologies is projected to increase impact in the endpoint security segment. Regulations and increasing volume of data are driving interest in data security,” it said.

The cyber security services industry generated a cumulative revenue of $4.3 billion in 2019. “This is expected to reach about $7.6 billion in 2022, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent,” it said.

A part of the demand for skilled human resources in cyber security would also come from global companies. The DSCI estimates that global cyber security services market is expected to about $89 billion by 2022 as against $64 billion in 2019. “By 2025, it is expected to reach $116 billion,” it said.