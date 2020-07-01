Dell Technologies launches PowerScale Storage to demystify unstructured data

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Dell Technologies has launched the PowerScale Storage to help its customers demystify the rising volumes of unstructured data.
Amit Luthra, Director and General Manager, Data Centre Solution, Dell Technologies India, observed that “the present challenge is in organising and managing data and not in managing storage”.
Luthra obviously was referring to the growing volumes of data being generated worldwide.
Industry reports show that worldwide data would surge to 175 zettabytes by 2025 and 80 per cent of this would be unstructured.
“While unstructured data is nothing new, such data traditionally used to lie within the four walls of an organisation in the data centre. This has changed over the years, with the new wave of unstructured data coming from sources outside the organisation such as videos, pictures, social media, real-time streaming from IoT smart devices, PDF, documents, files and so on. New channels of networking, coupled with the emergence of user-generated data, have boosted data growth even further,” Luthra explained.
Studies show that the demand for external storage is growing at 6 per cent year-on-year.
“But the challenge is in unlocking the potential of unstructured data; it is crucial for businesses to equip themselves to take control of their data,” the Dell Technologies Director said, unveiling Dell EMC PowerScale, a new family of storage systems engineered with storage software and server hardware for setting new industry standards.
Asserting that businesses need a simple, seamless and cost-effective way to store and use such unstructured data efficiently, he said, “The PowerScale platform will help customers handle the present day’s data challenge with ease and without losing sight of the future. It is scalable; PowerScale architecture offers intelligent insights, is resilient and efficient.”
When asked how a storage system would put data to work, he said, “The introduction of Dell EMC DataIQ software would help companies extract business value from unstructured data, typically those lying in silos, by delivering a single view of file and object data across Dell EMC, third-party and public cloud storage. Users can gain better control over their data, ensure the right teams have access to it, and make the most of their investment by ensuring data is stored on the right tier within their storage environment.”
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...