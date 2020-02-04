Digital wallet app PhonePe launches chat feature for Android and iOS users

Digital wallet app PhonePe recently launched a chat feature for iOS and Android users.

The feature is meant to simplify payments on the app, enabling conversations among users. A PhonePe user can request money and confirm the receipt of payment from another user directly on the app through the chat feature.

Apart from this, the chat feature lets the users keep track of their transactions as all conversations regarding receipt and transfer of payments will be stored as part of the chat history.

Users can use the feature by clicking on the ‘Chat’ button displayed alongside the ‘Send’ button at the bottom of the user profile that they would like to engage with.

The fintech app is also looking to add a group chat feature on the app in a few weeks which will enable users to manage transactions among friends and family.

“In the coming weeks, we will enhance PhonePe chat with features like group chat which will make it easy for users to request/collect money from friends and family on the platform,” Rahul Chari, Co-Founder and CTO, PhonePe, had said in a statement as quoted in aGadgets 360 report.

According to PhonePe, the feature has been rolled out to 18.5crore users.

Google Pay, formerly Tez, a competing fintech app already has a similar feature enabling app users to chat directly on the app.

The company also recently launched a UPI-based ATM service in Delhi NCR. on January 21 The service lets users transfer a specific amount to a merchant using the PhonePe app’s UPI feature and get cash worth the same amount in return.

PhonePe claims to have reeled in over 75,000 merchants for the service in Delhi/NCR after the feature was launched, according to a Livemint report.

The fintech company had received funding of about ₹585.66 crore from its parent firm Flipkart in December, according to media reports.

According toApp Annie’s State of Mobile 2020 report, PhonePe ranked 4th in India in terms of YoY growth and overall app downloads on iOS and Google Play.