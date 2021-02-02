Disney+ to get Wakanda-based series: Report

The Walt Disney Company has given green signal to Wakanda series for its streaming platform Disney Plus, as per reports.

The media giant has entered into an extensive agreement with Black Panther director and co-writer Ryan Coogler’s production banner, Proximity Media, Deadline reported.

The agreement is to create a new Marvel TV set in the Kingdom of Wakanda from Black Panther for the streaming platform show.

Coogler had previously directed and co-written the Black Panther movie. He will also be writing and directing a sequel Black Panther II movie, slated to release on July 8, 2022.

He is set to develop the new Wakanda Disney Plus series as his first project, a part of the five-year deal, Deadline reported. The deal also allows the creation of shows for other parts of the Disney banner apart from Marvel Studios.

“We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share,” Coogler said as quoted by the report.

Disney in December had made major announcements in terms of its upcoming lineup of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic at its 2020 Investor Day event.

The media major had shared its plans to release approximately 10 Star Wars series and 10 Marvel series, as well as 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar series, 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features on its streaming service Disney+ over the next few years in addition to the premium content.