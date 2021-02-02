Disney+ to get Wakanda-based series: Report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Walt Disney Company has given green signal to Wakanda series for its streaming platform Disney Plus, as per reports.
The media giant has entered into an extensive agreement with Black Panther director and co-writer Ryan Coogler’s production banner, Proximity Media, Deadline reported.
The agreement is to create a new Marvel TV set in the Kingdom of Wakanda from Black Panther for the streaming platform show.
Coogler had previously directed and co-written the Black Panther movie. He will also be writing and directing a sequel Black Panther II movie, slated to release on July 8, 2022.
He is set to develop the new Wakanda Disney Plus series as his first project, a part of the five-year deal, Deadline reported. The deal also allows the creation of shows for other parts of the Disney banner apart from Marvel Studios.
“We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share,” Coogler said as quoted by the report.
Disney in December had made major announcements in terms of its upcoming lineup of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic at its 2020 Investor Day event.
The media major had shared its plans to release approximately 10 Star Wars series and 10 Marvel series, as well as 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar series, 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features on its streaming service Disney+ over the next few years in addition to the premium content.
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...