DoT to cross-check amount paid by telcos as AGR dues

The government will soon examine the claims made by some telecom companies that they have paid all the dues as per their calculations for the adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

According to a senior official at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the claims made by the telcos cannot be treated as full and final, and therefore the government has to sit together along with the operators to discuss on the calculations.

“We will test-check over the next few days, but before March 17, the calculations of the telcos who are claiming that the amount they paid till now are full and final,” said the senior government official.

Tata Teleservices paid ₹2,197 crore as AGR dues to the government and claimed that it is full and final by its calculations, while Bharti Airtel paid ₹10,000 crore as part-payment.

The official said the DoT will verify the claims of the telcos by initiating random ‘test checks’, as these will help assess the gap between telcos’ claims and its own estimates.

The official added the DoT will collect a sample size of the last one or two years of the amount generated by the telcos to calculate the AGR amount and check if they are similar to the ones calculated by the government.