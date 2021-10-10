Dream11 suspends operations in Karnataka

Dream 11, a fantasy sports platform, has suspended its operations in Karnataka after its users in the State claimed that they are concerned about their safety.

A press statement from the company said the Karnataka Police Act recently amended its gaming law to prohibit online gambling, betting and wagering. “However, following the recent media coverage, our Karnataka users have expressed deep concerns and anxiety about their safety and security. In order to allay our users’ concerns, we have decided to suspend operations in Karnataka,” the statement said.

“This decision is without prejudice to our rights and contentions under law,” it said in a statement released on Sunday.

The company also claimed that it has been advised by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), which has shared an opinion from a former Supreme Court Judge, stating that the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act 2021 does not apply to its member Fantasy Sports Operators. This is because the FIFS format of Fantasy Sports has been upheld by the courts as not amounting to gambling, betting or wagering.