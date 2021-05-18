Dukaan partners with Dunzo and Shiprocket to integrate delivery into the platform

SaaS platform for online stores, Dukaan announced that it has partnered with Dunzo and Shiprocket to integrate delivery into the platform for a seamless retail experience.

Shiprocket provides a fully automated end-to-end workflow from sending the inventory to dispatching and tracking orders, while Dunzo’s expertise lies in on-demand delivery that ensures customers to get what they want, when they want it. By integrating both capabilities into the platform, Dukaan’s 3.5 million merchants can not only automate their delivery systems but also acquire better control of their business with techniques to manage their deliveries across stores and consumers.

“While retailers are expediting digitization to future-proof their business, it is essential to bring delivery automation capabilities into the mix. The future of delivery tracking rests on bringing predictability to order service time for a great customer experience. And we at Dukaan are always working towards building a seamless future for the retail industry. Our strategic partnerships with Dunzo and Shiprocket will not only automate delivery for our merchants but also help them scale their business”, said Suumit Shah, Founder, and CEO, Dukaan.

Founded in May 2020 by Suumit Shah and Subhash Choudhary, Dukaan is a user-friendly personalized AI driven platform that powers 3.5 million SMBs and first time internet entrepreneurs to sell their products and services online. These businesses include grocery shops, restaurants, fruits and vegetable stores, electronics shops, fashion and apparel, jewellery, furniture stores, etc. Dukaan provides end-to-end solutions ranging from inventory management, promotions, sales, payment and delivery for sellers across the country and has been Matrix Partners and Lightspeed India Partners.