El Salvador sees greener cryptocurrency mining in its future

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
El Salvador’s unfolding experiment as a first-adopter of the cryptocurrency bitcoin could be increasingly powered by new streams of renewable energy, the Chief of the country’s hydroelectric commission told reporters on Friday.
Energy-intensive cryptocurrency “mining” is done by computers, and has come under criticism from environmentalists as a big source of demand for mostly fossil fuel derived electricity.
Last month, El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar, which for years had served as the country’s sole official currency.
Daniel Alvarez, President of the State-run Lempa River Hydroelectric Executive Commission (CEL), said El Salvador has the potential to generate electricity through hydroelectric, solar, wind and tidal power projects.
“The possibilities are endless here, it’s just about willpower and that we have the means and the ability to start these projects,” Alvarez said.
The Salvadoran government in September began harnessing geothermal energy for bitcoin mining from a plant at the base of the Tecapa volcano, 106 kilometres east of the capital, that is owned by a company which is a part of CEL.
The plant generates about 102 megawatts, and the government plans to add another five megawatts next year. At present, 1.5 megawatts are being allocated for bitcoin.
Also see: US Treasury puts crypto industry on notice over rising ransomware attacks
Alongside the plant, officials have set up a room inside a shipping container to house 300 computers that process cryptocurrency transactions.
The Tecapa plant and another geothermal plant in north-western El Salvador, supply between 23 per cent and 24 per cent of the national power grid, according to authorities.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...