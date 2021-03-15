Endiya Partners launches accelerator programme for deep tech start-ups

Endiya Partners, an early stage venture capital firm, and Applied Ventures, LLC has announced the launch of a curated accelerator programme targeted at deep tech start-ups.

The Frontier-Tech Ignite (X) Programme will identify and mentor start-ups in the SaaS (software-as-a-service), enterprise software, semiconductor, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and Internet of Things sectors.

To start with, the maiden cohort would have five start-ups. The shortlisted start-ups should have a working ‘minimum viable product’ and initial customer traction in the market at the time of registering for the programme.

“They will have access to dedicated mentorship sessions with Endiya and Applied Ventures, along with potential access to their network and portfolio companies,” Endiya Managing Director, Sateesh Andra, said in a statement on Monday.

They will get a chance to pitch their products to a select pool of investors during a demo day.

The FTIX programme has called for entries from eligible start-ups. The last date for submissions is April 15, 2021.