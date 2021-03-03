Epic Games to acquire Fall Guys creator Mediatonic

Epic Games, the creator of the popular game Fortnite, is acquiring video game studio Mediatonic-- the makers of the hit video game Fall Guys, for an undisclosed sum, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The high profile acquisition of Mediatonic follows Epic’s 2019 acquisition of social video app Houseparty and Rocket League developer Psyonix, as per a report by the Verge.

According to the official announcement by the companies, the acquisition is to expand Fall Guys to more users and bring the game to a wider community.

As per a blog post and an FAQ posted by Fall Guys creators, the gameplay of the game will not be changing. Launched officially as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on PC and PlayStation last year, the makers will keep working on bringing the game to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, soon.

There are currently no announcements in terms of whether or not will the makers consider proving a free play version of the game, which currently costs $19.99.

Epic is planning to bring the PC version of Fall Guys to its Epic Game Store, as per reports. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will remain purchasable on Steam and PlayStation.

“Your gameplay isn’t changing and neither is our mission to bring Fall Guys to as many players as possible. Each season, we’ll continue to expand the game with new content, features, rounds, and costumes,” the makers said.

“Fortnite and Rocket League already have tons of features we’d love to bring to Fall Guys—account systems, cross-play, squad vs squad modes, etc…We’re going to work hard on bringing more of these features to Fall Guys too,” they said.

“With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us. They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining forces with their team,” said Dave Bailey, Tonic Games Group Co-Founder and CEO.

“It’s no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences,” Tim Sweeney, Epic Games Founder and CEO said in a statement.