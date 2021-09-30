Facebook launches course for content creators in India

Scripting a survival
Facebook has launched its creator education and enablement programme in India during Instagram and Facebook’s 2021 edition of ‘Creator Day India.’
Describing it as its largest creator education programme in India, Facebook says it is the next phase of the company’s ‘Born on Instagram’ programme, which was launched in 2019.
Creators across India can learn through a self-paced e-learning course and receive a course completion letter, it says.
The programme will include live masterclasses with experts, latest information on trends, product updates and ways of keeping up with what’s happening on Instagram. It will provide creators monetising opportunities through rewards and brand partnerships. Creators can sign up at www.bornoninstagram.com for the programme, which is available free to all.
The social media major’s Creator Day event featured creators who had launched their own AR (augmented reality) effects in partnership with Facebook, and others who had monetised their work and shared their learnings.
Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, spoke about the success of Reels in India, and the work underway to help creators earn a living on the platform.
Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Facebook India, highlighted the value of the family of apps for creators to build their communities.
Mohan said, “Creators across India are shaping popular culture, and we are proud that our platforms play a big role in unleashing their creativity and helping them earn a living. The building blocks of a creator economy are coming into place. And we are keen to lean in to enable creators to learn, earn and grow their communities on our platforms.”
Monetisation was a highlight of the event, as the company shared details of the range of tools it offers to help creators monetise, including in-stream ads and paid online events.
Facebook has seen a 35 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY) in the number of creators monetising, and video publishers in India who have clocked over 160 per cent YoY growth in in-stream revenues.
Nikhil Chawla, a food and travel creator of the Facebook page ‘Hmm’, Nijo Johnson, founder of the Facebook page PDT Stories, and Sravya Kadiyalaa from Tamada Media shared their experience of leveraging in-stream ads, which enable creators to monetise even one-minute videos.
The tech giant also announced an AR pilot by Spark that pairs six emerging creators with developers to showcase creations on the platform.
