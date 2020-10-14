Facebook revamps Messenger logo, adds new features

Facebook has revamped the logo for its messaging platform, Facebook Messenger.

The social media major has also introduced a range of new features on the messaging platform.

The new icon for Facebook Messenger replaces the solid blue colour for a blue-to-pink gradient in a design closer to Instagram’s logo.

“Our new logo reflects a shift to the future of messaging, a more dynamic, fun, and integrated way to stay connected to the people you’re close to,” Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger, wrote in a blog post.

Along with the logo redesign and default chat colour, Facebook will also be rolling out new chat themes and custom reactions. It is also adding selfie stickers and a vanish mode on the platform which will be launched “soon.”

Facebook, over the past six months, had introduced a range of new features on Messenger, focused on private communications and the company’s goal towards a more integrated service. Earlier this year, it introduced Messenger Rooms to enable free video calls with up to 50 people.

Last month, Facebook launched the Watch Together feature for Messenger which allowed users to watch Facebook videos with friends and family and see their reactions in real-time over Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms.

It also introduced its biggest integration yet last month with the announcement of a new Messenger experience on Instagram, allowing cross-platform messaging for users.

“We’re connecting the Messenger and Instagram experience to bring some of the best Messenger features to Instagram,” Facebook had said in an official release.

Users can choose whether to update to this experience. Integrating the two platform will allow users to receive messages from Facebook Messenger on Instagram and respond to them without having to switch apps and vice versa. This integration will be rolled out to users in North America soon, Facebook said.