Females showing more interest in online gaming, willing to skip meals to play: Survey

Time to fly again around the world with kit and kin?
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
The online gaming space, largely perceived to be male-dominated, seems to be dominated by females instead. According to a recent survey, about 88 per cent of female respondents find online games to be the best pastime as compared to 86 per cent of their male counterparts.
Interestingly, 61 per cent of female respondents are willing to skip meals, sleep and other activities for online games, as opposed to 45 per cent of male counterparts.
Meanwhile, about 92 per cent of Gen X respondents consider online gaming to be the best pastime, as compared to 88 per cent of millennials and 81 per cent of Gen Z respondents.
The survey was conducted by NortonLifeLock Inc, a platform that caters to consumer cyber safety. The platform unveiled the results of the third edition of its India Digital Wellness Report – an online survey of over 1,500 city-based Indian adults, which explores the growing popularity of online gaming among smartphone users in the country.
The survey mentioned that 87 per cent of people believe that online gaming takes a toll on their physical and mental well-being. About 76 per cent of respondents feel that addiction to action games lead to changed behaviour and can increase depression and anxiety levels.
While 70 per cent of respondents feel that children connecting with strangers while playing games online can lead to cyberbullying, harassment and violence.
Almost 73 per cent of the parents in the survey say that their children prefer shooting and adventure games, while 21 per cent say that their children show a preference for casino and card games.
There is a sense of growing concern among parents as 45 per cent of respondents say they find it difficult to control their children’s smartphone usage. Interestingly, 81 per cent of the respondents who put a check mechanism on children’s usage of smartphones feel they have not been effective in controlling the gaming time. Children of 42 per cent of these respondents play games online for more than two hours every day.
However, online gaming seems to have some positive impact, too, on users. About 81 per cent of respondents feel that multi-player online games enhance teamwork skills, while 70 per cent of respondents feel that playing online games can make people smarter, as they improve brain coordination and reaction.
Commenting on the survey, Ritesh Chopra, Director, NortonLifeLock, India said: “People could be drawn to online gaming for entertainment, but data shows that it is not all about fun and games. The virtual playing field comes with risks such as identity theft, cyber bullying, phishing, and credit card theft, to name a few.”
“It is interesting to note that children follow the same patterns as their parents when it comes to online gaming. Therefore, it becomes extremely important for parents as well as children to be educated about the threats that can compromise their safety and privacy in this complex digital world. ‘Play well and stay safe’ seem to be the new mantra in these challenging times.”
About 65 per cent of Gen X respondents are willing to skip their meals, sleep and other activities as opposed to 55 per cent of millennials and 38 per cent of Gen Z respondents. However, 68 per cent of Gen Z respondents prefer online games to social interactions or going outdoors, as compared to 62 per cent of Gen X respondents and 64 per cent of millennials.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) at current ...
₹1015 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 100399010301045 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
The ordinance passed by the Centre paves the way for the free flow of farm produce and thereby empowers ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...