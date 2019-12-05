Flipkart, Indian e-commerce marketplace, today launched the Nokia Smart TV in India, as part of a strategic partnership with Nokia. Launched with a 55” variant, the Nokia branded Smart TV with Sound by JBL will be available on Flipkart from December 10, 2019, and is priced at Rs 41,999.

The new Nokia branded TV includes Sound by JBL using 24 Watt built-in speakers, DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio to enhance the overall audio experience. The acoustics of the TV has been engineered by JBL promising deep bass tones, typically popular with Indian audiences.With Dolby audio, this TV offers superior audio compression, which ensures an immersive sound experience for multi-channel sounds without any audio content loss. DTS Trusurround is aimed at creating a virtual surround experience bringing original sound alive.

Also read: First Nokia branded Smart TV launched on Flipkart in India

The Nokia Smart TV offers intelligent dimming that helps produce deeper blacks through more accurate backlight control and wide colour gamut. Dolby vision improves colours in moving pictures with the a balance of contrast, colour and brightness across frames.

Specifications

The new TV is based on Android 9.0 and allows users to access a host of apps on the Android TV Play Store. It has a Quad-Core processor and 2.25 GB RAM/16 GB ROM. The visuals of the TV are bolstered with MEMC technology, which eliminates blurs and judders for a screen shift devoid of lags, promising better picture definition.

Flipkart will also provide Complete TV Protection for Nokia branded Smart TVs, available at a launch price of Rs. 999, which gives consumers a coverage of three years against manufacturing defects and accidental damages, along with a guaranteed buyback value at the end of three years. Priced at Rs. 41,999, the TVs are available in 55” variant currently, with more options coming soon.