Fitterfly gets $3.1 m in Pre-Series A led by Fireside

Fitterfly, a health-tech company working in the field of digital therapeutics (DTx), has raised $3.1 million (₹22.3 crore) in a Pre-Series A round.

The fund-raise, which was led by Fireside Ventures, also saw participation from 9Unicorns — the accelerator fund of Venture Catalysts —Venture Catalysts and a clutch of angel investors from India, the US and Singapore. Funds will be used for improving the solution to deliver better patient outcomes at scale and impacting a large number of people by creating better awareness and reach. In June 2019, Fitterfly had raised a seed round of $1 million from HNIs, family and friends.

Kanwaljit Singh, Managing Partner at Fireside Ventures, also joins as a board member.

DTx programmes

Fitterfly offers scientifically validated and personalised DTx programmes for diabetes, pregnancy, PCOS and obesity to deliver health outcomes. Its 140+ member team comprises senior doctors, nutritionists, psychologists, fitness experts, management experts, and technologists. Designed to work complementary to the doctor's medical therapy, Fitterfly DTx programmes offer 360° guidance around nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress and other factors which affect health outcomes. Since its inception in December 2019, more than 10,000 people have subscribed and benefited from Fitterfly’s programmes.

Good support

“Four years ago, we started building India’s largest clinical nutrition database and then validated it by building disease-specific nutrition advisory algorithms. From there we pivoted to DTx in late 2019 recognising the large unmet need for remote support in improving outcomes. Covid-19 has pushed remote monitoring and digital therapeutics to the forefront of medicine. We are solving difficult problems that affect almost 30-40 per cent of the population. We are seeing good support from doctors as a prescription product, saving their time and helping them achieve better outcomes,” said Dr Arbinder Singal, co-founder and CEO, Fitterfly.