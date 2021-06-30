Info-tech

Flipkart launches grocery services in Coimbatore

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 30, 2021

This facility is likely to generate employment for 1,200 people

Flipkart on Wednesday launched its grocery services in Coimbatore. The opening of this facility also bolsters Flipkart’s supply chain in the South and will create thousands of direct and indirect employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Spread across an area of over 1.2 lakh sq ft, the newly built facility will generate direct employment for nearly 1,200 people while encouraging local entrepreneurship, says a press release

In the initial stages, only a part of the facility will be utilised for which over 500 people will be hired.

This will be Flipkart’s second grocery facility in Tamil Nadu after Chennai and ninth in the South.

Flipkart has eight fulfilment centres in Tamil Nadu, with a total area spread across 1.5 million square feet. and nearly 150 delivery hubs. It has created over 52,000 direct employments in the state. It also has its data center in Chennai to support its robust e-commerce operations, the release said.

Published on June 30, 2021

Flipkart
