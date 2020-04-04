Food-tech platform to help local grocery & kirana stores to accept online orders amid COVID-19 outbreak

Working with pride, not prejudice
Limetray, India’s food-tech platform, is set to roll out an online ordering system to enable local grocery, meat, and local Kirana shops to accept customer orders online through its platform.
According to the official release, the company launched the specialized technology platform to enable these local stores to take orders from customers without the need to step into the stores in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Akhilesh Bali, Founder & CEO of Limetray stated in the official release: “Our specialized technology platform is easy to adopt and one of its kind solutions to help local grocery, meat & Kirana stores to maintain their order volumes by targeting customers online and offering safe contact-less delivery.”
He mentioned that the company is offering the solution free of cost for the first two months of this fiscal to help local stores tide over the challenges of the Covid-19 outbreak. “We are targeting to onboard more than 1000+ local grocery, meat and Kirana stores to use this platform across Tier 1 cities across India,” added Bali.
The company claims that the specialized software suite is customized for the use of local stores. Limetray said that it will also aid in increasing online visibility amidst reduced store visits and subsequent fall in overall customer footfalls in the wake of the current pandemic.
The technology solution claims to allow consumers in lockdown to place their orders for essential items online. This could further help local stores to offer contactless delivery options wherein the purchased items are kept outside the door or as per the given instructions by the consumer.
It noted that essential, grocery & meat items are delivered to consumers’ homes in a safe contactless manner.
The company has collaborated with Mumbai-based FnV Farms, Bombay Meat Company and Noida-based Artisan Meats among others to sell meat to consumers online.
