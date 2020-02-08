Fooddoo: A hyper-local platform for homecooks and those looking for home cooked food

Solutions for sustainability
Feastoo Online Services Private Limited expanded the services of its platform Fooddoo in Coimbatore and Trichy on Friday.
With Fooddoo, Those looking for a homecooked meal can place orders for breakfast, lunch and dinner through the mobile app or on the website on a daily basis, or through subscription model for a week or a month. This hyper-local app connects passionate home-cooks (Moms) with people looking for home-cooked food.
Feastoo Online Services had introduced its flagship brand Fooddoo in Chennai three years back.
“The platform offers a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods of Indian and other cuisines,” says its co-founder Saurav Mukherjee, adding “with menu ranging from regular meals to dietary options, specially formulated dishes conforming to specific diets such as low carb-high fat diet, high protein diet, diabetic friendly food, salt/ oil-controlled food and so on, which one would not get except in their own homes.”
Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Mukherjee told BusinessLine that having cracked the model the company is now ready to spread its wings.
The platform is expected to be launched in Bengaluru in April, followed by Mumbai and Hyderabad and the tier II and III towns in the vicinity of thee metros. The company plans to introduce the app in one big city, every quarter.
“Fooddoo targets office-goers, working couples, students who stay away from home and senior citizens,” says Mukherjee.
“We have tied up with 600 Fooddoo Moms in Chennai, on-boarded 37 Moms in Coimbatore and 12 in Trichy. The oldest is aged 68 and incidentally one of the fondest and popular Mom. Incidentally, all suppliers on this platform are ladies,” he added.
Regarding investment, he said “this boot-strapped start-up commenced operations with an initial investment of Rs 2.5 crore. We are looking to scale up gradually. Going forward, we will need funds to the tune of $ 5 to 7 million to take care of our expansion plans.”
“We can’t compete with Dubbawala, but we are in a way, a “modern day” dubbawala,” he said
