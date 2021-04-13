For FY22, we are going back to strategies laid last year: TCS MD

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest IT firm, plans to continue focusing on the strategic agenda that were laid out earlier, meanwhile the Tata group company would recruit about 40,000 employees from campus in this financial year.

Rajesh Gopinanthan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS said: “In our commentary in FY19, we said our focus was to make sure that we get back to double digit growth trajectory and having secured that our strategic agenda is much broader than just chasing one single growth or margin number. We were executing on that strategic agenda, various parts of it, focus on innovation, focus on contextual knowledge and bringing together services into a common framework like business 4.0.”

“Many of these elements we have been executing on, and of course, FY21 forced us to be much more operational… As we look forward into FY22, we are going back and continuing on that strategic agenda we had laid out. The overall opportunity, which we call the smooth and transmission opportunity, we are the early stage participants, and we are investing across the entire value chain,” he said.

The company’s growth strategy is “primarily organic”, with some amount of opportunistic approach towards capability acquisition, he added.

TCS’ overall the capex for FY22 would be the same as the last fiscal, with investments in technology-related infrastructure will continue, while new capex for physical infrastructure would be “caliberated” based on requirements, Chief Financial Officer V Ramakrishnan said.

On the corporate tax issue in the US, he said: “Ät this point of time, we don’t have a specific view on how it could potentially impact”. Ramakrishnan, who is set to retire by the end of this month, also said the company sees a “lot of significant opportunities” both globally and domestically for blockchain technology.

On the hiring front, TCS had recruited about 40,000 personnel from the campus and this year it expects to hire a similar number, “if not a little more,” TCS Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad said.

“On absolute attrition, quarter-on-quarter I expect it to inch up a bit, but I am not expecting any drastic changes,” Lakkad added.