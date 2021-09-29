From Echo Show 15 to its first home robot Astro, here’s what Amazon announced at its latest hardware event

Amazon on Tuesday hosted its annual 2021 fall event, the Amazon Devices and Services event.

The company made a slew of new announcements on the hardware front, including the new Echo Show 15, its first home robot Astro, new security devices from Ring and Blink, new additions to fitness devices under Halo and a new partnership with Disney, among others

Here are some of the key announcements from the event:

Astro

Amazon at its event introduced Astro, its first robot for the home. The autonomous robot is designed to help customers with a range of tasks like home monitoring and keeping in touch with family.

“It brings together new advancements in artificial intelligence, computer vision, sensor technology, and voice and edge computing,” Amazon said in an official release.

Astro will include a periscope camera with live feed support and Ring Protect Pro support among other features, such as the ability to beatbox and rest on command. The robot will be an invite-only product with price starting at $999 in the US.

Echo Show 15

The Echo Show 15 is a new addition to the Echo Show family. It will come with a 15.6-inch, 1080p Full HD display. The device can be mounted on a wall or placed on a counter either in portrait or landscape orientation. It is built with the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor. It includes a redesigned home screen with more customization options, new personalisation features with visual ID, and all-new Alexa experiences. The device comes with a 5-megapixel camera.

The new visual ID feature will let Alexa recognise the user and personalise the on-screen information on Echo Show 15. The screen will automatically update to show the user a custom greeting, their personal reminders, calendar events, recently played music, or personal notes from others in the home.

Users can also update their household’s shared calendar, add or remove items from the shopping list, reorder favourite items, check to-do list, among other capabilities, of the device. For privacy and security the device has microphone and camera controls, the ability to view and delete voice recordings, and a built-in shutter to cover the camera. As for the visual ID feature, it is optional and requires explicit enrolment, Amazon explained. Users can delete their visual ID profile at any time through the on-device settings or the Alexa app. Echo Show 15 will be available for $249.99 in the US.

Amazon Glow

Amazon also announced a new interactive device for kids called Amazon Glow. It is a teleconferencing display with a dedicated 8 inch display and a projector that can create a 19-inch touch-sensitive playspace for games and activities included with the device.

Glow comes with 1-year of Amazon Kids+ including new games and activities designed specifically for Glow. It includes content from Disney, Mattel, Nickelodeon, and Sesame Workshop. Glow will be available at an introductory, early access price of $249.99 in the US.

Halo

The company also announced expansions to Amazon Halo with three new additions to the Halo family. This includes Halo View, a new health tracker with an AMOLED colour display for at-a-glance access to Halo health metrics, Halo Fitness, a new service with hundreds of studio-quality workout classes and Halo Nutrition, a new experience to help build healthy eating habits.

Halo View comes bundled with a full year of Halo membership for just $79.99, and will ship in time for the holidays in the US, Amazon said.

Amazon Blink

The tech giant also announced Blink Video Doorbell, the first-ever doorbell from Blink. Starting at $49.99 in the US, Blink Video Doorbell can be installed wired or wire-free. The device has a two-year battery life. It supports 1080p HD day and night video, two-way audio, chime app alerts. It can connect to and sound users’ existing in-home chime as well.

Hey Disney!

Separately, Amazon and Disney announced ‘Hey, Disney!’, a new kind of voice assistant that will work alongside Alexa at home and across Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms.

Expected next year, ‘Hey, Disney!’ will let fans and guests interact with various Disney characters. The voice assistant will provide users with access to interactive Disney storytelling experiences and entertainment.

It will be available in Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms as part of an upcoming integration using Amazon’s Alexa for Hospitality service. It is meant to help simplify the stay for customers by answering their queries and fulfilling special requests.

‘Hey, Disney!’ is expected to be available for purchase in the US in the Alexa Skills Store for use on all supported Echo devices beginning in 2022.