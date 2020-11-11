Gaana ties up with Triton Digital’s podcast platform

Homegrown audio streaming platform Gaana has announced its partnership with Omny Studio, Triton Digital’s podcast platform.

As part of this collaboration, Gaana users will be able to listen to over 28,000 podcast shows from Omny’s global library.

Apart from this, the streaming platform will also have access to Omny’s podcast management technology. This is meant to enable Gaana’s publishing partners with tools they need to create and distribute engaging content.

“With over half-a-billion Indians accessing the Internet on smartphones, there is incredible potential for podcasts with premium relatable content,” said Prashan Agarwal, CEO, Gaana. “We are thrilled to partner with Triton Digital to bring Omny’s library of diverse and engaging content to our 185 million+ monthly active users.”

“We are pleased to partner with Gaana to bring a variety of entertaining and informative podcasts from creators around the world to this burgeoning market,” said Sharon Taylor, Managing Director at Triton Digital. “We look forward to working with Gaana to further access engaging content and intuitive tools that will help grow the podcast industry in India.”