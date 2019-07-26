Ganesh Ayyar to take charge of Cognizant’s digital operations

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
Cognizant has roped in former Mphasis CEO Ganesh Ayyar to head the company’s digital operations. He will replace Sumithra Gomatam, who has resigned.
Gomatam was the fourth high profile executive at Cognizant to resign in the last three months. Prasad Chintamaneni, Cognizant’s President for Industries & Consulting vertical, resigned in May; Debashis Chatterjee, EVP and president of global delivery, and Rajeev Mehta, President at the corporate level, resigned in April.
Ayyar, who was with Mphasis from January 2009 to January 2017, took the company past $1 billion in revenue. During his period, private equity player Blackstone India bought Mphasis for ₹7,100 crore (in April 2016), making it one of the largest deals in India.
At Cognizant, Ayyar, as Executive Vice-President and Head of Digital Operations, will lead a team of over 65,000 associates and serve nearly 150 strategic clients.
“After an extraordinary 24-year career with our company, Sumithra Gomatam, our EVP and President of Digital Operations and a member of the Executive Committee, has let me know of her plans to retire from Cognizant,” Cognizant CEO, Brian Humphries, announced in an e-mail communication to employees.
Gomatam was driving strategy, market share, and mind share while growing businesses across IT and BPO services.
Resignations of senior officials, who have been with the company for over two decades, were only expected as there is a major overhaul at the top level after Humphries took over as the new CEO earlier this year, said a source in Cognizant.
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
An innovative programme in Kerala’s childcare institutions reunites minors with their parents
Here is an opportunity for those working to promote clean cooking solutions for the hinterland. Last year it ...
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...