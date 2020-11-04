GCC operator ANSR buys AI tech firm FastNext

ANSR, a company that establishes and operates global capability centres (GCCs) for large enterprises, has announced the acquisition of FastNext in an all-stock deal.

An AI-driven tech company, FastNext was incubated by CoffeeBeans, a boutique product and technology services firm, and has over 20 employees. ANSR said the acquisition will enable it to help its clients build their GCC teams using deep learning and AI-powered tools across talent acquisition and management, smart workspace management and business workflows.

“Organisations aren’t going digital, they are digital. Building global capability and engineering centres for technology innovation is a priority for multiple Fortune 1000 companies. We are excited to integrate FastNext’s portfolio of AI-based tools and solutions into our portfolio so that data is at the core of everything that our customers do to win in the digital age,” said Lalit Ahuja, founder and CEO, ANSR.

India has over 1,200 GCCs which employ about a quarter of the country’s 4.3 millon tech workers. ANSR has established over 60 GCCs in the country that employ 70,000 enterprise talent with over $1.5 billion in investment and using over 7 million sq ft of workspace. Eighty per cent of ANSR’s GCC clients are from North America and the rest from Australia and the EU.

Talent acquisition

The first of the capabilities the company aims to build with FastNext is in AI-driven talent acquisition and management that will augment existing consulting and technology capabilities.

ANSR’s Talent500 talent platform will play a pivotal role in this partnership, said the firm.

“FastNext has managed to carve a niche for itself and has built a great reputation in the job seeking community. By combining FastNext’s recruiting tech products and Talent500’s capabilities, we are paving in a new era of AI led talent acquisition market and driving new levels of productivity. Through this acquisition, we will be able to leverage their resources and serve GCCs better,” said Vikram Ahuja, co-founder, Talent500 by ANSR. Over the last six months, Talent500 has witnessed tremendous growth in a post-Covid world with its 360-degree candidate profiles/assessments, video CVs, mentoring and nurturing of talent, driving up to 40 per cent faster time-to-hire tailored to the GCC market, he added.