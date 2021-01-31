Global Personal Computer shipments increased 35 per cent in Q4 2020: Report

The Global PC market including tablets witnessed a 35 per cent increase in shipments to reach 143.7 million units in Q4 2020, according to a report by Canalys.

The total shipments for 2020 grew 17 per cent to reach 458.2 million units, the highest volume since 2015, the report said.

Lenovo led the market in Q4 with shipments of 28.8 million units. It also held the highest market share overall in 2020 with 87 million units.

Apple held second place in Q4 on the back of its strong performance in iPads. Apple shipped 26.4 million Macs and iPads in Q4 and a total of 81.4 million units for the full year.

Apple was followed by HP, Dell and Samsung in terms of market share in Q4 2020.

Tablet shipments witnessed significant growth during the holiday quarter. Shipments hit an all-time high of 52.8 million units during the quarter. During 2020, a total of 160.6 million units were shipped, a 28 per cent growth over 2019.

Apple led in the tablet market, with Q4 shipments increasing 40 per cent to 19.2 million units followed by Samsung with 9.9 million tablets shipped, up 41 per cent from Q4 2019. It was followed by Amazon.

“The growth momentum enjoyed by tablets shows just how important easy access to computing power has become in the current time,” said Canalys Analyst Ishan Dutt. “Moving forward, tablets will be a crucial element of vendors’ PC portfolios and vendors like Apple and Samsung that prioritized the category as others exited will find themselves in an enviable position.”

Chromebooks also witnessed significant growth during the quarter. Chromebooks set record shipment volumes, reaching 11.2 million units in Q4 2020, a 287 per cent increase over Q4 2019.