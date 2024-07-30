Voice-first generative AI company Gnani.ai has raised ₹30 crores ($4 million ) from Info Edge Ventures in a Series-A round.

The capital from the fund-raise will be used for sales growth and expansion of Gnani.ai’s business across geographies. The company counts Samsung Ventures as an investor.

Features of Gnani.ai

Founded in 2016 by Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, provides a no-code, voice-first platform with various features, including omnichannel conversational automation, agent assistance, voice biometrics, and omnichannel analytics. The majority of its customers come from the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Info Edge Ventures to our journey. Gnani.ai’s generative AI-powered voice automation platform has helped financial institutions collect over $2 billion from their end customers in the last six months. Our proprietary AI platform has helped us grow exponentially in the last few years and secure 100+ enterprise customers in India and the US. This investment will significantly bolster our efforts to expand our sales footprint,” said the Founders.

Gnani has a patented proprietary tech-stack for Text to Speech (TTS), Speech to Text (STT), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and augmented intelligence that works not just for English but also for 14 Indian languages. The company has recently announced a series of Voice-first AI SLM models (Small Language Models). The initial rollout of Gnani.ai’s SLMs targets pivotal domains such as banking, insurance, automotive, and retail.