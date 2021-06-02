Good ‘Bigin’ing: Zoho’s CRM product gains over 7,500 customers in a year

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Zoho has announced that Bigin, its pipeline-centric CRM for small businesses, has gained over 7,500 customers in a year since its launch. Bigin is also releasing new features, including an industry-first mobile pipeline view, to help small businesses foster their customer relationships while recovering from the effects of Covid-19, says a company press release.
Since Bigin’s launch in May 2020, the product has reported an average 40 per cent increase in total revenue every quarter, and an average 32 per cent increase in monthly new customers. As Bigin continues to grow, it will introduce new enhancements later this year, including advanced workflow automation, support for multiple global currencies and simple process automation tailored for small businesses.
‘Zoho is helping restore the talent where it belongs-- villages’
“Small and micro businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and we are pleased to have helped them grow their business during these tough times. With the most affordable pricing in the industry, a set-up time of under 30 minutes, and an extremely low learning curve, our aim was to make it as easy as possible for companies to get started with a CRM. We are taking a major step ahead in our vision to offer the best possible CRM experience for our small business customers,” said Mani Vembu, Chief Operating Officer of Zoho, in the release.
Zoho plans hub-and-spoke office model
“Bigin is certainly a refreshing new CRM tailor-made for start-ups and small businesses. For us it was pretty intuitive, and we were off to using it in full swing within five minutes of signing up,” Shyam Sundar, Co-founder and CEO, GoFloaters, was quoted stating in the release.
At ₹400/user/month, billed annually, Bigin is not just built for small businesses, it is also priced for them, the release added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...