Good ‘Bigin’ing: Zoho’s CRM product gains over 7,500 customers in a year

Zoho has announced that Bigin, its pipeline-centric CRM for small businesses, has gained over 7,500 customers in a year since its launch. Bigin is also releasing new features, including an industry-first mobile pipeline view, to help small businesses foster their customer relationships while recovering from the effects of Covid-19, says a company press release.

Since Bigin’s launch in May 2020, the product has reported an average 40 per cent increase in total revenue every quarter, and an average 32 per cent increase in monthly new customers. As Bigin continues to grow, it will introduce new enhancements later this year, including advanced workflow automation, support for multiple global currencies and simple process automation tailored for small businesses.

Priced for small biz

“Small and micro businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and we are pleased to have helped them grow their business during these tough times. With the most affordable pricing in the industry, a set-up time of under 30 minutes, and an extremely low learning curve, our aim was to make it as easy as possible for companies to get started with a CRM. We are taking a major step ahead in our vision to offer the best possible CRM experience for our small business customers,” said Mani Vembu, Chief Operating Officer of Zoho, in the release.

“Bigin is certainly a refreshing new CRM tailor-made for start-ups and small businesses. For us it was pretty intuitive, and we were off to using it in full swing within five minutes of signing up,” Shyam Sundar, Co-founder and CEO, GoFloaters, was quoted stating in the release.

At ₹400/user/month, billed annually, Bigin is not just built for small businesses, it is also priced for them, the release added.