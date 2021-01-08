Google adds new options to join a meeting on Google Meet

Google has added new options on the Google Meet landing page for users to join a meeting on the platform.

“We’re changing the options for a more tailored experience when Google Workspace users join or start a meeting from meet.google.com,” the tech giant said in a blog post.

Google expands live captions feature in Google Meet to add more languages

Users will now see three options when they click on “New meeting” — Create a meeting for later, Start an instant meeting and Schedule in Google Calendar.

The ‘Create a meeting for later’ option allows users to generate joining information for a new meeting to use later. The ‘Start an instant meeting’ option allows users to join a meeting in a single click, without first going to the Meet green room.

Google Meet to let users host calls beyond 60 minutes on free accounts

“Once in the meeting, you can add others or copy the joining information to share. Please note, your camera and microphone will be on automatically if you select this option. You can turn them off once in the meeting,” Google explained.

Users can create an event in Calendar with Meet conferencing details automatically populated using the ‘Schedule in Google Calendar’ option.

Availability

The feature will be available for Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Non-profits customers. It will also be available for users with personal Google accounts.

Workspace Essentials customers will not be able to see the “Schedule in Google Calendar” option, but will have the other two options available, it said.