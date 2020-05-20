Google enables dark mode for its Google app

Google is enabling dark mode for its Google mobile app on both iOS and Android, the search giant said on Tuesday.

“Starting today & fully rolling out this week, dark mode is now available for the Google App on Android 10 and iOS 12/13. By default, the Google App will reflect your device’s system settings in Android 10 & iOS 13. If that’s set to a dark theme, the app will be in dark mode,” Google tweeted from its official Search liaison account.

The Google app will enable the dark mode based on a user’s default system setting which means that if the user has enabled a system-wide dark mode setting, they will be able to see the Google app in dark mode. However, they can also manually toggle back between the dark and the light mode from the app.

“You can also choose to have the Google App use a light or dark mode different from your system default. To do this, go into the Google App settings and choose the mode that you prefer. This is also how to set the dark mode for the Google App in iOS 12,” Google added to its tweet.

Google will begin rolling out the feature to users worldwide in the coming week. If dark mode is available for a user, they will be able to see a pop-up at the bottom of their screen, highlighting that they now have access to the dark mode theme, 9to5Google reported.

Google has gradually been implementing a full rollout for dark mode across all of Google’s apps, comparatively slower than other platforms. So far, the tech giant has enabled the theme for Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Fit for android and select iOS users. Google Maps is yet to support dark mode.