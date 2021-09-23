Google files writ with Delhi HC against CCI after “leak” of confidential report

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Google on Thursday said it has moved the Delhi High Court against the leak of antitrust body CCI’s confidential report pertaining to the investigation against the tech giant.
Google, in a statement, said it aims to prevent any further unlawful disclosures of confidential findings by the investigative arm of Competition Commission of India (CCI).
The tech giant noted that it has “not yet received or reviewed this confidential report”.
“Google filed a writ petition in the Delhi HC seeking redress in this matter, specifically protesting against the breach of confidence which impairs Google’s ability to defend itself and harms Google and its partners,” it added.
Last week, reports had stated that CCI’s investigation arm, the Director General (DG), has found that Google indulged in unfair business practices in relation to Android.
After prima-facie finding alleged violation of competition norms, CCI — in early 2019 — had ordered a detailed probe against Google in this regard.
“We are deeply concerned that the Director General’s Report, which contains our confidential information in an ongoing case, was leaked to the media while in the CCI’s custody. Protecting confidential information is fundamental to any governmental investigation, and we are pursuing our legal right to seek redress and prevent any further unlawful disclosures,” a Google spokesperson said in the statement.
The spokesperson added that the company cooperated fully and maintained confidentiality throughout the investigative process.
“... We hope and expect the same level of confidentiality from the institutions we engage with,” the spokesperson added.
The company stated that the DG’s findings “do not reflect the final decision of the CCI” and the submission of the investigation report is an interim procedural step.
“Google has not yet had the opportunity to review the DG’s findings, much less submit its defence of any allegations,” the statement said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...