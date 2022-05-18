Google lets personal users stay on ‘no-cost Legacy G Suite’

Five months after Google announced that users would have to pay to keep their Google Workspace, individuals can now continue using G Suite accounts for personal use under a no-cost option.

The option is available for users uninterested in paying for Workspace but want to retain access to their data, 9to5Google said in its report.

According to The Verge, the no-cost personal use option will let users continue using a custom domain with Gmail and free Google apps, including YouTube, Docs, and Meet.

Users will also retain access to paid content such as movie purchases at Google Play.

However, users will have to choose the no-cost personal transition path by June 27.

According to 9to5Google, users will have to confirm that their usage is for non-commercial personal use, and the company will remove business functionality from its offering.

Earlier, Google said if users failed to choose their Workspace tier by May 1, 2022, they would be automatically upgraded based on their use. It then said users could transfer to a free account without access to some features.

According to reports, users who have transitioned to Google Workspace after January 19, 2022, and used G Suite legacy free edition for personal use can connect with Google support.