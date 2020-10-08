Google Maps new feature will demarcate Covid-19 containment zones in Mumbai

Google has announced the launch of a new feature that will demarcate containment zones in Mumbai as the coronavirus continues to spread further in the city.

Google said in an official release that the users in Mumbai can now see Covid-19 containment zones across the city in their Google Maps app.

This will be displayed when a user in the cityenables the ‘Covid-19 info’ layer, where demarcated zones will be displayed via a shaded grey area. For this feature, Google said it is working closely with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for sourcing information and regular updates of data.

When a user zooms out to view an entire State, the new layer overlays the number of new Covid-19 cases (a 7-day average) indicated per 100,000 users and the trend in the number of cases in that State.

Google said the feature will cover all States and is also available in several other regions globally.

Commenting on the launch, a Google spokesperson said: “As people and businesses emerge from the lockdown, access to clear information about Covid-19 containment zones as recommended by the authorities in Mumbai will enable users to make better decisions as they move around the city.”

He added: “This new feature strengthens our commitment towards working closely with the government to disseminate helpful, authoritative, and relevant information for people during the pandemic.”

For accessing these new features, Android and iOS users will have to update their Google Maps app to the latest version, and then select “Covid-19 info” from the layers button at the top right of the app.