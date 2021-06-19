Google Meet’s hand raise feature gets an upgrade

Google is making various enhancements to the hand raise feature in Google Meet.

Improvements to the feature on the tech giant’s video conferencing platform include automatic hand lowering and better notifications.

“We’re improving the hand raise feature in Meet so that it is easier to notice and address raised hands,” Google said in a blog post.

Users will be able to see an updated and improved visual icon and animation on the video tile.

“The tiles of people with raised hands may be moved to be more visible in the video grid,” it said.

The platform will also provide an audio notification for all participants when the hand is raised. Users will also see a clickable notification that shows the number of raised hands and which links to an ordered queue of all participants with raised hands.

With the new enhancements, a participant’s hand will be automatically lowered after they speak.

The feature is available in meetings organised by users with Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Business customers. It is not available in meetings organised by users with Google Workspace Business Starter, as well as G Suite Basic customers along with personal Google accounts.