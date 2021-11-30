Google names Bitclass app of the year; Clubhouse is user’s choice

Google on Tuesday announced the winners of Google Play’s Best of 2021.

Edtech platform Bitclass has been picked as the Google Play Best App of the year while social audio platform Clubhouse, which made its debut on Android earlier this year, is the Users’ Choice app of the year.

Bitclass enables interactive cohort-based learning.

The list features the best apps on the Play Store, including those Google Play editors loved and the ones that interested users in India this year.

The winners were selected across the developer ecosystem.

Google for India: Key announcements from tech giant

“In India, once again, we saw a diverse range of apps help people across the country with relevant – and often unique – solutions to their daily needs,” Google said in a blog post.

“This year, we saw a distinctive rise in e-learning, with many winners finding creative ways to help India learn a range of skills online,” it further added.

Online learning platforms such as FrontRow and AI-enabled EMBIBE also made it to the list.

“Our pick for the Best App of the year – Bitclass, a platform enabling interactive cohort-based learning – also reiterated the emergence of a digital learning culture in India fueled by innovative localised solutions,” it said.

“On the other hand, Clubhouse — the Users’ Choice app of the year, showcased India’s rising fondness for voice and audio-based platforms,” it further added.

Gaming and health and well-being were also key focus areas on the list. Google also included three new categories and expanded the awards to apps on tablets and wear OS, and games on tablets this year.

Google, Microsoft and Amazon invest in more start-ups this year, surpassing pre-Covid levels

In health and well-being, winners included Jumping Minds, Evolve, being, SARVA, and Evergreen Club, “driving innovations to help people better manage their mental health and well-being.”

In gaming, Battlegrounds Mobile India, by PUBG owner Krafton, was picked Best Game of the year. The game has been developed specifically for India. Garena Free Fire MAX was the Users’ Choice pick.

Here is the complete list of Google Play’s Best of 2021 apps for India as shared by Google:

Users’ Choice App of 2021

Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

Users’ Choice Game of 2021

Garena Free Fire MAX

Best of 2021 in India:

Best App of 2021

Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

Best Game of 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Best Apps for Fun

FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More

Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

Hotstep

Best Apps for Everyday Essentials

Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists

SARVA - Yoga & Meditation

Guardians from Truecaller

Best Apps for Personal Growth

Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App

Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT

Best Hidden Gems

Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better

Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD

Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

Best Apps for Good

Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning

being: your mental health friend

Speechify - text to speech tts

Best Apps for Tablets

Houzz - Home Design & Remodel

Canva

Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Best Apps for Wear

My Fitness Pal

Calm

Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock

Best of 2021 Games in India

Best Competitive Games

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Summoners War: Lost Centuria

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

JanKenUP!

Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light

NieR Re[in]carnation

Tears of Themis

Best Indie Games

DeLight: The Journey Home

Huntdown

My Friend Pedro

Ronin: The Last Samurai

Bird Alone

Best Pick Up & Play

Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Dadish 2

Disney POP TOWN

Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3

Best Games for Tablets

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Overboard!

The Procession to Calvary