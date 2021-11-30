Google names Bitclass app of the year; Clubhouse is user’s choice

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Google on Tuesday announced the winners of Google Play’s Best of 2021.
Edtech platform Bitclass has been picked as the Google Play Best App of the year while social audio platform Clubhouse, which made its debut on Android earlier this year, is the Users’ Choice app of the year.
Bitclass enables interactive cohort-based learning.
The list features the best apps on the Play Store, including those Google Play editors loved and the ones that interested users in India this year.
The winners were selected across the developer ecosystem.
Google for India: Key announcements from tech giant
“In India, once again, we saw a diverse range of apps help people across the country with relevant – and often unique – solutions to their daily needs,” Google said in a blog post.
“This year, we saw a distinctive rise in e-learning, with many winners finding creative ways to help India learn a range of skills online,” it further added.
Online learning platforms such as FrontRow and AI-enabled EMBIBE also made it to the list.
“Our pick for the Best App of the year – Bitclass, a platform enabling interactive cohort-based learning – also reiterated the emergence of a digital learning culture in India fueled by innovative localised solutions,” it said.
“On the other hand, Clubhouse — the Users’ Choice app of the year, showcased India’s rising fondness for voice and audio-based platforms,” it further added.
Gaming and health and well-being were also key focus areas on the list. Google also included three new categories and expanded the awards to apps on tablets and wear OS, and games on tablets this year.
Google, Microsoft and Amazon invest in more start-ups this year, surpassing pre-Covid levels
In health and well-being, winners included Jumping Minds, Evolve, being, SARVA, and Evergreen Club, “driving innovations to help people better manage their mental health and well-being.”
In gaming, Battlegrounds Mobile India, by PUBG owner Krafton, was picked Best Game of the year. The game has been developed specifically for India. Garena Free Fire MAX was the Users’ Choice pick.
Here is the complete list of Google Play’s Best of 2021 apps for India as shared by Google:
Users’ Choice App of 2021
Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
Users’ Choice Game of 2021
Garena Free Fire MAX
Best App of 2021
Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
Best Game of 2021
Battlegrounds Mobile India
Best Apps for Fun
FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More
Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
Hotstep
Best Apps for Everyday Essentials
Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists
SARVA - Yoga & Meditation
Guardians from Truecaller
Best Apps for Personal Growth
Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App
Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT
Best Hidden Gems
Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better
Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD
Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery
Best Apps for Good
Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning
being: your mental health friend
Speechify - text to speech tts
Best Apps for Tablets
Houzz - Home Design & Remodel
Canva
Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
Best Apps for Wear
My Fitness Pal
Calm
Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock
Best of 2021 Games in India
Best Competitive Games
Battlegrounds Mobile India
Summoners War: Lost Centuria
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokemon Unite
Suspects: Mystery Mansion
Best Game Changers
JanKenUP!
Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light
NieR Re[in]carnation
Tears of Themis
Best Indie Games
DeLight: The Journey Home
Huntdown
My Friend Pedro
Ronin: The Last Samurai
Bird Alone
Best Pick Up & Play
Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
Dadish 2
Disney POP TOWN
Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3
Best Games for Tablets
Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
Overboard!
The Procession to Calvary
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...