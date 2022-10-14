Google introduced a new passkey support feature for Android and Chrome for safe and easy access to password authentication.

Creating a passkey on Android or Google Chrome will require confirmation that you want to make one and authenticate the same via face ID, fingerprint, or other modes. When signing in, authenticate your identity. Users can manage their passkeys through Google Password Manager, which are automatically backed up to the cloud. The back ups also help when you lose your phone or get logged out.

Passkeys are a safer replacement for phishing factors and a big number of passwords. Passkeys are built to work across different operating systems and browser ecosystems, and can be used for both websites and apps. The passkey feature is compatible with Windows, macOS and iOS, and ChromeOS.

In addition, developers can also build passkey support on their sites for end-users using Google Chrome via a particular API system, on Android and other supported platforms. Developers can choose to enrol in the Google Play Services beta and use Chrome Canary, both of which are generally available on stable channels later this year.

Sign in to a site on Android

Select the account you want to sign in to.

Authenticate it with fingerprint, face ID, or screen lock when prompted.

For developers or end-users, confirm the passkey account information.

Present with fingerprint, face, or screen lock when prompted.

Sign in to a site on nearby computer with a passkey on Android device

The blog post by Google also suggested that an Android user can now sign in to a passkey-enabled website using Safari on a Mac. Similarly, passkey support in Chrome means that a Chrome user on Windows, for example, can do the same using a passkey stored on their iOS device.

