Earlier, Google Play introduced a payment method where family heads can approve in-app purchase requests from their kids in order to curb overspending on unwanted content, and now the app introduced the ‘Purchase Request’ feature with the new update.

With the new feature, any family member can request the family manager to purchase something from the Play Store. Then, the approval of such purchases lies in the hands of the family head. The Google Play feature of Purchase Request will still work even if the family manager has not defined any payment method. The family manager can easily authorize a payment using any of their saved payment options.

Google Play Purchase Request feature.

As per reports, users can also initiate a payment using their Google Play gift cards. In addition, a payment request alert will be sent to the family manager whenever any of the family member request for purchase.

Interestingly, kids can not view the payment methods without the family manager’s permission with the recent update of the feature.

Related Stories Google integrates DigiLocker into Files app, introduces new search features in India Tech giant announced features at the Google for India event. READ NOW