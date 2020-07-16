Google provides deeper integrations between email, chat, and video on Gmail for G-Suite

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
Google on Thursday announced major updates for Gmail to provide deeper integration between email, chat, and video for G-Suite users.
“G Suite now intelligently brings together the people, content, and tasks you need to make the most of your time. We’re integrating core tools like video, chat, email, files, and tasks, and making them better together, so that you can more easily stay on top of things, from anywhere,” said Javier Soltero, Vice President & GM, G Suite.
Google had previously integrated Meet into Gmail making it easier for users to join video meetings straight from their inbox. Meet was brought into Gmail on the web, Android, and iOS for free.
The tech giant had also integrated Google Chat into Gmail on the web last month. This feature ill soon be expanded to Gmail on Android and iOS.
The platform has further added new collaboration features in Chat rooms. Users can now gain quick access to shared files and tasks directly from Chat.
Users can now collaborate in real-time and can open and co-edit a document with their team without leaving Gmail.
They can also access other third-party apps, including DocuSign, Salesforce, and Trello across Gmail, Chat, and rooms.
The new integrations are meant to simplify the workflow for users.
“You can quickly join a video call from a chat, forward a chat message to your inbox, create a task from a chat message,” explained Soltero.
Google has also expanded the search option within Gmail to include Chat. Users can switch between emails and chat and can search for relevant messages using the option.
They can also pin important, set their availability to “Do Not Disturb” and put display status such as “Out of office” on Chat.
Google has also added better security controls to Meet and Chat
It will be working on features such as enabling users to make picture-in-picture video calls right in Gmail and the integration of Google Meet into its content tools like Docs, Sheets, and Slides.
