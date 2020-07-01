Google pushes reopening of US offices to September as Covid-19 cases surge

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Google has postponed its plan to reopen its offices in the United States to September due to a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.
Alphabet Inc's Google will not reopen its US offices at least till September 7, Reuters reported.
"For all of you that are working from home, please continue to do so unless you are told otherwise by your manager," Chris Rackow, Google's vice president of global security, said in an office-wide memo as cited by a Bloomberg report.
"We don't expect this guidance to change until Monday, Sept. 7 (Labor Day) at the earliest," Rackow wrote, adding that the recent rise in coronavirus cases in the United States demonstrates that "Covid-19 is still very much alive," he said.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in May had said that the tech giant would begin to reopen its offices starting July 6 and will increase capacity in September.
“Beginning July 6, assuming external conditions allow, we’ll start to open more buildings in more cities. This will give Googlers who need to come back to the office — or, capacity permitting, who want to come back—the opportunity to return on a limited, rotating basis (think: one day every couple of weeks, so roughly 10 per cent building occupancy),” Pichai had written in an official blog post.
The search giant was planning to expand its office capacity to 30 per cent by September.
The tech giant has now postponed the plan to September as Covid-19 cases have more than doubled in 14 U.S. states, including California, Florida and Texas as per the Reuters report.
Google had previously allowed its employees who wish to work remotely to do so through 2020.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Talbros Automotive Components at current levels.
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...