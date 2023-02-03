Google has announced it will be holding an event on Search and AI. Shopping, Maps, and Travel are also a few of the highlights that are expected from Google’s event.

As per recent rumours, Google has been developing a ChatGPT-alike conversational AI system named ‘Apprentice Bard’. Since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Search has been under the threat to lose its audience base.

Rumours also state that Google is looking to integrate its AI chatbot ‘Apprentice Bard’ into Search, and we might get a depth on what Google has in store for its audience.

As per reports, Google’s said that the event would focus on how it is “using the power of AI to reimagine how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need”.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also said that the company will make AI-based Large Language Models like LaMDA available for test in the near future. The event is scheduled for February 8, 8:30 AM ET on YouTube.